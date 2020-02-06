Chiloquin schools are putting out the welcome mat this week for incoming students from Sage Community School.
Following the Feb. 1 closure of Sage Community School that left nearly 50 children out of school for the last three weeks, Klamath County School District plans to provide an additional teacher and create a robotics class elective to expand resources at Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School.
Students have started to enroll at both Chiloquin Elementary and Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School since a Monday meeting outlining options, and both schools are getting ready to welcome them with open arms and open doors.
Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School has enrolled five students from Sage Community School this week as well as one student a couple weeks ago, said Scott Preston, principal at Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School.
Preston said a teacher will be added and an empty science lab will be reopened to students, with the additional students from Sage Community School.
“Right now we’re creating another classroom and modifying schedules, so that we can accommodate them and have smaller class sizes when they arrive,” Preston said on Wednesday morning.
Preston said the additional teacher could be on staff as early as Friday.
“We need to get some technology in there and desks organized and get it ready for students,” Preston said.
Preston sees the addition of a teacher as positive outcome for all.
“We’re going to be able to offer a new elective that we didn’t have before,” Preston said. “We are looking at adding a new robotics class for our high school, and so this will free up a teacher to be able to do that.”
The district recently purchased some robotics equipment but there hadn’t been enough staff to help oversee the class until the addition of a staff member.
“I hope they get acclimated quickly and that they enjoy their time here,” Preston said. “We’ve got a lot to offer and they might be pleasantly surprised with everything that we’re doing here.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Chiloquin Elementary School has enrolled 17 or 18 students, with more anticipated, according to Rita Hepper, who is in her third year as principal at the school.
A former Sage Community School teacher who also drives a bus for Klamath County School District is providing Chiloquin Elementary help over the next two weeks while the school assesses the need for additional staff moving forward, according to Hepper.
“We don’t really have our finalized numbers just yet,” Hepper said on Wednesday.
“Right now, our teachers are just working on reviewing expectations,” she added.
“I think they’ve all done a really good job here of just getting materials ready, preparing their class. We’re going to keep doing what we’ve done here all year.”
Chiloquin Elementary leadership students are a big part of extending a warm welcome for students as they focus on the theme of friendship this month as they create “character dares,” Hepper said.
“Our leadership kids especially have stepped up and they’re trying to figure out ways to welcome the kids,” Hepper said.
“Parents are still coming in,” she added.
“I think some of them have chosen to go to other places, too.”
Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said the district is waiting until all students are enrolled to see what further adjustments should be made. The district held a meeting on Monday for parents to showcase options moving forward, which also includes the option for home school.
“They missed quite a bit of school, I think the parents were anxious to get them back in school,” Szymoniak said.
“My goal was to make sure they felt welcome and that we were addressing any of the concerns that they had about coming in to a new school.”
Szymoniak said as the school closes, Sage Community School board of directors are tasked with supplying the county schools with all of the student records to monitor the progress of student transfers.
“If we get student records where a student was going (to Sage) and now they’re not enrolled somewhere, then that would trigger a report so the state department knows that there’s students out there that never enrolled,” Szymoniak said.
Szymoniak also addressed comments by a number of parents who attended the Klamath County School District meeting on Monday evening who voiced concerns with their child attending schools in Chiloquin due to previous issues with bullying and harassment.
“We respond to any kind of teasing and being mean to other students,” Szymoniak said, adding that many students have issues in their home lives.
“Just like we do at the start of school with new kids coming in, we want them to understand what the school rules are and how to deal with situations that may be uncomfortable,” he added.
“If something does happen that’s not good, any kind of violence or something, it’s something to investigate thoroughly so that each student can be held accountable for their actions, both good and bad.”