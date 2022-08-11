Watershed moments exist on a spectrum. Their area of effect varies as does your realization of their occurrence. Sometimes, you’re fortunate enough to realize what’s happening. You discover a new household brand or a better way to complete an everyday task. Someone teaches you a recipe that becomes a favorite. You realize with stark clarity that a beloved family member is old now. You hold your nephew for the first time. You realize you are in love.

Some of these experiences just crack the lens through which you view the world, while others are glass-shattering experiences that break a piece of your existence with enough volume to make you stop and listen.

Tags

Recommended for you