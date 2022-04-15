Four candidates for position No.1 on the board of Klamath County Commissioners participated in a forum at Oregon Tech sponsored by the chamber of commerce on Thursday night. Allen Headley, Dave Henslee, Todd Gessele, and Brandon Fowler, all of whom will appear on the primary ballot May 17, appeared onstage.
A recurring theme on the evening was the use and distribution of county resources, with all candidates agreeing that they would first focus on public safety and supporting the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. All four agreed that the first step to growing a successful community starts with making the people feel safe.
Henslee also brought up the need for more housing, saying that housing was one of the most important resources to the county. Headley brought up education and discussed the need to expand on our current higher education organizations and bolster their internships and trade offerings. All of the candidates said focusing on public safety would help the county grow in industry and population, thus expanding the business market of the area.
On the public safety topic, the wildfires that have plagued the county in recent years were brought up. Community members wanted to know what the role of the commissioners would be in managing wildfire emergencies, and how to mitigate them altogether.
Fowler reiterated that there needs to be more funding for emergency services. He said the funding should not stop with law enforcement and should be expanded to fire departments and other public safety agencies. The extra funding would allow, according to Fowler, more suppression and prevention tools and strategies. Headley suggested cutting through and getting rid of federal red tape that prevented the management of fuels. Henslee also wanted to get rid of the red tape, but suggested that there needs to be funding and grants available for agencies to manage forests and fuels.
The discussion then turned to the homeless population in Klamath County. Questions were asked of the candidates regarding what action they would take to assist the homeless population. Headley suggested that more HUD housing be built. He also spoke about the need to develop more jobs that the homeless population could fill.
Henslee disagreed about HUD housing. He said throughout the night that there is not as high a need for low-income housing and there is more need for mid-income housing. Henslee suggested that the lack of middle-income housing puts a huge strain on the low-income housing market. The former police chief suggested forming a committee to assist and advise homeless people. The committee would be able to connect people with agencies that can help them get jobs and get into housing. Gessele suggested asking nonprofit organizations, such as the Gospel Mission, to assist in mitigating the problem. Fowler discussed the need to add more funding to mental health assistance in the county. He said the lack of mental health resources available to the community directly contributes to the homeless population in the county.
One of the most polarizing questions of the night was regarding the ongoing water crisis gripping the basin. Gessele started the conversation by saying that the water issues are above what the commissioners can control. He said that it is actually a state and federal problem. Fowler tied it back to public safety. He mentioned that illegal marijuana growers stole an estimated 30 million gallons of irrigation water from Klamath Project irrigators. Fowler said he would “work hard to stop theft.”
Henslee said the basin is “not getting more water, we are getting less.” He went on to say that both sides have valid points and concerns. He continued, “No side overshadows the other.” Henslee offered suggestions such as exploring programs to clean and deepen Klamath Lake to expand the water capacity and thus, expanding the output.
When the topic turned to the Great Idaho initiative, which will appear on the May ballot, Headley said he has done extensive research on the issue in an effort to see if the move would be beneficial to him in taxes. “If it’s a plus, I’m for it,” he said. Headley also said the sales tax would be offset by the decline in property tax.
The other three candidates expressed major concerns about the movement. Henslee, Gessele and Fowler had concerns about citizens that hold state licenses in Oregon. Teachers, law enforcement officers, doctors and others would potentially have to get their licenses transferred to Idaho. The three candidates were very concerned about the financial burden this may place on the citizens of Klamath County. Henslee mentioned that he would, of course, listen to his constituents as it is not about what he wants personally, but about what the people want. Fowler discussed finding the reason people want to move to Idaho and fixing it, such as restoring local control.
The final few questions that were asked related to ways to grow the community and ensure resources are available to support population growth. Candidates expressed various ideas about how to grow the county both in population and economy. They all said housing would be a major issue. Henslee reiterated his points about middle class housing while Fowler spoke about several subdivisions that are full of empty lots and the need to build on them.
Another portion of the community growth conversation was regarding the growth of the workforce. All four men focused on trades and internships. Fowler and Henslee suggested working with local educators and schools to increase the volume of working internships in organizations and trades. Gessele focused more on trade and suggested the need to find more people to drill wells. Headley expressed concerns with how difficult it is for a person holding a California contractor license to get an Oregon contractor license.