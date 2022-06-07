Watch With Us is a new column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we're watching, how we're watching it and why we're watching. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should watch next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com
Gene Warnick, editor
With my move to Klamath Falls in late March, I finally cut the cord. Instead of paying $200-plus a month for cable/internet, I switched to fuboTV — which starts at $65 a month.
I added their sports package, so I think in total it's $79 a month. The key for me was when fuboTV added Root Sports last year. That gives me the opportunity to watch my hometown Seattle Mariners and Kraken (as well as the hated Portland Timbers).
As far as other paid services, I have ESPN+. Once I get a little more settled (more than 11 weeks in and I'm still waiting for construction on my new place to be finished), I'd like to look into Acorn and Britbox, as I'm a big fan of British mysteries and comedies. In other places I've lived, some of the public-broadcasting systems switched to MHz Choice overnight. If you're OK with subtitles, they have some great shows from a variety of countries.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
In February, I finally sat down and watching the first season of "Bridgerton" on Netflix. Little did I know, this would soon become an obsession for me.
"Bridgerton," for those who don't know, takes place in 1813 London and centers around the Bridgerton family — the widowed mother Violet and her eight children: the Viscount Anthony who is the eldest among (in birth order) Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth. And what a family they are!
From playful shenanigans of Benedict and Colin, to the strict but often misguided advice of Anthony and the slightly calculating moves of Daphne as she maneuvers her first season as a debutant, I can't get enough of this family. One aspect I especially enjoy is the visible love and affection among the eight Bridgerton chidren.
As I was finishing season 1, to my delight, season 2 premiered on the streaming service. Since mid-March, I have returned to "Bridgerton" no less than five times to watch the two posted seasons. It has quickly become a comfort show because it is lighthearted, funny and a little bit scandalous.
Josh Abbott, reporter
I’m going to pick the low-hanging fruit here and admit that my binge-watch for this week is "Stranger Things" on Netflix.
It’s pretty hard to ignore a show that’s such a cultural phenomenon that its Monopoly version caused outrage because it contained spoilers.
To be fair, I’m not exactly the target audience for "Stranger Things." I’m way too traumatized from my own high school drama to enjoy anybody else’s, and it’s not exactly hard-hitting horror either. But I kind of think of "Stranger Things" the way I think of the Space Mountain roller-coaster at Disneyland.
Sure, it’s not that fast and it’s definitely not scary, but it’s still fun!
There’s a lot to see here if you can get past the meandering first episode, and even that one has a phenomenal final five minutes.