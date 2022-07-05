Watch With Us is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we’re watching, how we’re watching it and why we’re watching. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should watch next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
I have always been a fan of Betty White and not just because she was hilarious and adorable. She was a true humanitarian who worked her entire life for animal rights, a fact that frequently showed up in the shows she was in.
When she died Dec. 31, 2021, my sister and I were both pretty upset. To handle our grief, we decided to watch as much of White’s shows and movies as we could find.
To that end, I am currently binge-watching “Hot in Cleveland” whenever I have the time and I’ve got to say, this show is hilarious.
It feels to me like an updated version of “Golden Girls” because it is once again four women living together where three of the women are 50ish and the fourth is older. White is, of course, the oldest woman on set but her character frequently has the best lines.
“Hot in Cleveland” aired for six seasons from 2010 to 2015 so I’m watching the show on DVD. Its arrival in my mail box last weekend was probably the highlight of the three-day holiday weekend, in fact.
Josh Abbott, reporter
I recently cracked into the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” on Netflix.
While this is basically a stylized, goofy superhero show, I have a strong appreciation for how each of the characters has grown and developed. There are some sweet personal stories mixed in with all the wackiness, and the wackiness itself is pretty great.
The season begins with the titular band of heroes coming up against their counterparts from another timeline, and as one could imagine, the two groups don’t get along especially well.
I’m a big fan of the colorful new characters and superpowers, and looking forward to seeing how the season ends.