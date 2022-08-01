Watch With Us is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we’re watching, how we’re watching it and why we’re watching. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should watch next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.

Emily Hanson, assistant editor

Tags

Recommended for you