Watch With Us is a column for the Limelighter section in which the staff of the Herald & News will share with all of you what we’re watching, how we’re watching it and why we’re watching. We hope readers enjoy this little insight into who we are. We would also love to receive suggestions on what we should watch next. To send in suggestions, email ehanson@heraldandnews.com.
Emily Hanson, assistant editor
This past weekend, I started watching a new show on Netflix called "God's Favorite Idiot."
I'm three episodes in and I'm not entirely sure what to think about this show.
The basic premise is that a man is struck by lightning in his backyard and weird things start happening such as his coworkers seeing him glow and he hears this one particular song playing at the most random times. Then he finds out there's a battle going on between Heaven and Hell and he's supposed to help tip the scales in Heaven's favor.
There are times while watching this show when I think "Why am I still watching this?" and then something so hilariously unexpected will happen that I literally laugh out loud and I think "Oh, right, that's why." Any show that can make me laugh that hard is worth sticking with, so I'll see where it goes from here.
Josh Abbott, reporter
I think that my favorite channel on YouTube is a little education and animation channel called Kurzgesagt. The channel has a broad focus, using science to discuss tons of fascinating topics, some of which are usually delegated to the realm of science fiction.
I personally got hooked on the channel due to its exploration of deep space, black holes, neutron stars and other astronomical topics, but they also cover dinosaurs, philosophy, viruses and a huge range of more speculative material, such as how the technology would work if we were to create a Dyson swarm around our sun, or how probable it is that our reality is just a simulation created by aliens.
All of the topics are explained in a very basic, approachable manner and are combined with bright and colorful animation that make the presentation digestible.
That being said, the channel is called Kurzgesagt, which is about the least approachable thing about it. I have given up on remembering how to spell it, and have resigned myself to copying-and-pasting it from YouTube forever.
Molly O'Brien, reporter
If you're looking for a taut horror-drama-comedy series about demonic possession, modern issues of morality that are based on real-world events, then you have very specific and eclectic taste. If that is the case, then I can safely and emphatically recommend the CBS turned Paramount+ series, "Evil."
The show is based around an unlikely trio — a soon-to-be priest, a technological science wiz, and a psychologist and mother of four girls. The crew was assembled by the Catholic church in New York for the purpose of discerning whether reported cases of possession are legitimate or not.
Be forewarned — the episodes can take a turn from a twisted comedy and plunge into a deeply dark rabbit hole of human behaviors. Each episode focuses on a new seemingly-supernatural circumstance inspired by stories you might have heard rumors about, such as the popular tales of Slenderman and unexpected disasters such as the collapse of the Florida condo building last June.
The show gives an excellent insight into the variety of perceptions to be had in times of serious, even frightening, uncertainty. Though it is not for the faint of heart, "Evil" is an important piece of art that delves into the evil that can be found in all of us.