Everyone in the community will be welcome this weekend at Pride Walk.
The third annual Pride Walk will take place Saturday, June 18, beginning at Klamath Commons on the corner of 11th and Main streets. The event begins at noon and celebrates the Klamath Falls LGBTQ community. It will last about two hours, and include a barbecue that will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and a selection of sides.
Darnal Constantine planned Saturday’s event with inclusivity in mind.
“The wonderful thing about it, is that in Pride, there’s a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds,” she said. “It’s a more welcoming environment where it’s not just liberals against conservatives.”
Constantine grew up in Marshall, Missouri, a small city of about 13,000 people where it was unsafe to express her identity. She said that Pride walks simply didn’t happen there; it was socially unacceptable for two women to even walk hand-in-hand in a public place such as Walmart.
“If you put some kind of rainbow, pride paraphernalia out there,” she said, “you’re going to have somebody at your door yelling at you about it.”
In Klamath Falls, Constantine has found a more welcoming environment. Previous Pride walks have given people the opportunity to express themselves and share their stories. Last year, she said, "People did some testimonials, talked about some of their experiences, especially for the younger generation who maybe have not experienced some of the issues that we have.”
While Constantine feels that Klamath Falls is a secure place to hold an event, safety remains a priority. This is especially true in the aftermath of last weekend's incident in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where 31 people were arrested for conspiracy to riot during a Pride event.
Constantine said the Klamath Falls police are on alert in case anything gets out of hand. The police department did not respond to a call seeking comment.
"If they know there's some type of event that might cause some discontent, they have more patrols out in that area,” she said.
She also stressed the importance of resilience.
“The biggest thing here is your ability to outlast. If people don’t like what you’re doing, but you actually stand up for something, they respect it.”
Constantine said that acceptance and openness are important to building a strong community.
"End that stigma and educate people about different lifestyles," she said. "Just the fact that everybody fundamentally is the same, we're all connected, even if we're different, and we all have the right to love and be happy."