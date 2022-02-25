The Oregon Tech softball team won their second conference game of the season in dramatic fashion on Friday afternoon.
Tech sophomore Lexi Klum jacked a two-run, walk-off homer over the outfield wall at John and Lois Stillwell Stadium to help the Owls to a 6-4 victory over visiting Northwest University in extra innings.
The No. 1-ranked Owls scored three runs in the bottom of the first but were held scoreless while the visitors tied the game in the sixth and then took a 4-3 lead in the top of an extra eighth inning.
But with their backs against the wall in the bottom of the inning, the Tech bats came back to life. OIT sophomore Jensen Becker hit a deep double to center field, scoring freshman Jayce Seavert from second to tie the game at 4.
Klum, the very next batter, hit her first home run of the season over the center field wall to claim Tech’s second victory of the day and their 29th straight against Northwest.
Sophomore McKenzie Staub pitched 5.1 innings in game two before she was chased in a big top-half of the sixth inning for Northwest. She had maintained the shutout prior to that inning, but an RBI single followed by a two-run homer from Kayla Stanley tied the game at 3-3.
Earlier Friday, in the first game of the series and Tech’s official home opener, the Owls blasted the Eagles in a 9-1, five-inning affair.
In game one, Sarah Abramson surrendered just four hits and struck out 10 Eagles in a dominant performance in the circle.
Meanwhile, Tech’s Maggie Buckholz, Kennedy Jantzi and Seavert all homered. Seavert also claimed three RBI, two of her homer and one after a bases-loaded walk in the third inning.
Oregon Tech (13-3, 2-0 CCC) and Northwest (2-5, 0-2) will continue their Cascade Collegiate Conference slate on Saturday at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium with another doubleheader. The first pitch of the first game is scheduled for 11 a.m.