The visiting North Marion Huskies scored 32 fourth-quarter points to complete a comeback win over the Mazama boys’ basketball team in a state play-in game on Friday night.
The 79-69 loss for Mazama eliminates the Vikings (13-11) from contention in the 16-team 4A OSAA state tournament starting next week. North Marion (12-10) will find out their first-round opponent after the end of the play-in round on Saturday.
Despite the scoreline, Mazama led for large portions of Friday’s play-in contest at Valhalla Court.
About halfway through the third quarter, the Vikings had a 15-point cushion, only for it to completely melt away as they were outscored 32-15 in the final frame.
Some seriously hot shooting helped North Marion in that quarter — during which they made 80 percent of their field goals — plus an absolute bounty of free throws. On the game, the Huskies made 23 of their 37 free-throw attempts while the Viks made six of 10.
Still, neither team had much trouble scoring the ball as the Huskies shot 58 percent from the field and Mazama shot 52 percent.
The Viks came out ahead in a high-scoring first half. Mazama hit four of their seven total 3-point shots. Seniors Aidan Kindt and Daniel Yancey had two deep balls apiece, helping the Viks to a 37-29 halftime advantage.
In the first half, the Viks got in early foul trouble, getting into bonus territory just a couple minutes into the second quarter. Able to shoot free throws on every Mazama foul, the Huskies briefly took a four-point lead on a 6-0 run to start the quarter. However, the Mazama offense came back to life after a brief slumber outscoring their Tri-Valley visitors 19-9 to end the half.
Then in the third quarter, consecutive threes from Mazama’s Bryce Worrell lifted the Viks to a 15-point lead midway through the third and elicited a timeout from the North Marion bench. The next time down the court, a nice pass through traffic by Worrell set up an easy lay-in bucket for senior Blaine Jeffery.
The Huskies did make progress on lessening the deficit as the third quarter wore on, scoring six quick points in the frame’s final minute to make it a 54-47 Mazama lead to start the fourth. A high-pressure defense from the Huskies turned into a few takeaways which then translated into buckets.
North Marion freshman Cole Hammack came into the fourth quarter with just seven points, but he and sophomore Carter Reilly — a major threat for the duration of the game — quickly heated up.
With the Mazama lead down to six just a couple minutes into the fourth, Hammack and Reilly combined for three consecutive triples plus a lay-in bucket to hand North Marion a five-point lead with five minutes to go. The visitors continued to feed that lead to reach the final score.
In about a 90-second stretch, the Huskies hit three of their four total made 3-point shots on the game. Hammack finished with 22 points while Reilly — who scored a multitude of driving, athletic buckets in the paint — finished with 27. Reilly had more free-throw attempts than the entire Mazama combined, making nine of his 12 chances at the stripe.
In what turned out to be their final outing at Valhalla Court, Mazama’s seniors — Kindt, Yancey, Jeffrey, Drew Raebel and Kyle Hargrave — turned in a strong performance, accounting for 78 percent of their team’s scoring in the contest. Kindt and Yancey would share the team-lead with 17 points apiece. Jeffrey added 16, primarily in the paint.
In the 4A state tournament, Skyline Conference champ Henley awaits as the No. 7 seed. Klamath Union could get in if they defeat Marist Catholic on the road, also on Friday night. As of press time, that score was not immediately available.