At the time that the KC-135 came into view, I was preoccupied by my seat on the bus. I’d accidentally chosen a seat directly above the wheel well, and I was still doing my best to make an ottoman out of it.
When the plane appeared, I didn’t care about my seat anymore. Airmen worked outside the craft moving cords and equipment, preparing to fly this gigantic beast into the sky.
And for some weird reason, I was going to be on board.
Friday was Media Day at Kingsley Field, which meant a select few of us would get to hop onto this 1960-era aircraft and watch it refuel a handful of F-15 fighter jets, which would double for us as a photo opportunity. There were a few of us on board, and from various parts of the country. Some of us were from Medford or Klamath Falls, but others were from Denver, Chicago and Boston.
At first glance, I wouldn’t have called the KC-135 an attractive aircraft. It’s big and bulky with an almost patchwork appearance, painted in a shade of gray that recalls warehouses, factories and, if you’re being particularly ungenerous, prison cells. Some of the paint near the wings and engine had weathered away, leaving little yellow streaks, hinting at the craft’s age.
Several airmen escorted us around the aircraft, answering questions, introducing themselves by their first names. Curt, a pilot of 20 years, said “When you walk back up, look back on the leading edge of the wings. This thing needs a paint job. When you go to the desert and you’re flying in a sandy environment, it’s pretty abrasive.”
It was then that I started to develop a reverence for the KC-135. I’d seen the missing paint, but I hadn’t contextualized it until Curt told me the plane’s story. I learned that the plane had traveled around the world, entering conflicts in the Middle East, but also aiding in humanitarian efforts such as the one following Hurricane Katrina.
After boarding the plane, we sat on a long row of fabric seats lined up against the walls of the craft. Some of us were savvy enough to take space near one of only four side-windows. I got one of them, but it was above a very view-obstructing wing, so I considered it a half-victory.
When an airman shut the door, it creaked with the sound of popcorn popping in the microwave. Soon after, the engines fired up, and the plane began to vibrate underfoot. A faintly noxious smell filled the air as we took flight, but it didn’t last long, dissipating before we reached altitude.
From there, it was a mix of anticipation and ravenous opportunism. There was one key shot, and we all wanted to get it. At the back of the plane, there are two narrow places to lie down on your stomach. This allows you to see out of the same window used by the boom operator during the refueling process. If you’re there at the right time, you can see the F-15 jets swoop in close, and you can snap a photograph.
Fortunately, there was no real competition as there were plenty of jets and not too many photographers. It was then that I began to enjoy the flight fully, without the pressure of chasing the perfect shot. After everyone was finished shooting the F-15s, I spoke to Dave, a boom operator who told me how he’d sometimes found fun outdoor places to explore by flying above them and mapping their coordinates.
We flew over Crater Lake. It was impossibly blue.
When we got back, a preview show of Saturday’s event was taking place, held exclusively for the friends and families of military members. BMX riders performed tricks on a pair of ramps staged in front of the airfield. The air show began after, exhibiting both modern and historical planes that flew overhead, each emitting a signature roar as it zipped past. It was an awesome opportunity for the children of service members to get a close view of history.
The festivities offered a glimpse of the big show Saturday, which is the first Sentry Eagle open house to take place since 2017. I will be back to enjoy the bigger crowds and the bigger airshow Saturday.
And I will do it with a deeper appreciation for the work done by the men and women working at Kingsley Field, and with gratitude for the graciousness and generosity they showed to all of us as we learned about their day-to-day lives.