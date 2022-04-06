Klamath Community College is seeking volunteers and vendors for the first of what it hopes will be an annual Comic Con, taking place on Friday, May 13, from 3 to 8 p.m.
Held on the KCC campus in Klamath Falls, the event will be free for the public to attend and provide a wide variety of activities, featured guests, vendors, and prizes. Following a family-friendly Friday the 13th horror theme, different buildings on the KCC campus will host various activities for all-ages.
Planned activities include a massive collection of videogame systems dating back from the earliest days of Pong in the 1970s to present day, board games and popular trading card games, guided D&D adventures, a cosplay costume contest and photo booth, a puppetry arts and crafts workshop, vendors, food trucks, and multiple featured speakers throughout the event.
Additionally, it is an opportunity to showcase various programs at KCC. A fire truck and semi-truck will be present from the Fire Science and Certified Drivers License (CDL) programs respectively, and in Building 6 visitors can try full-motion virtual reality trucking and flight simulators courtesy of the CDL and aviation programs. There will also be several additional virtual reality stations available.
Upon checking in, guests will be provided with a campus map and listing of each location’s activity. After completing the activity guests will get a stamp to show they have visited that area; complete every location and they will receive a prize.
Scheduled featured speakers include filmmaker Taylor Morden (The Last Blockbuster, Pick It Up: Ska in the 90s), author and animator Peter Tieryas (LucasArts, Pixar), filmmaker Jesse Blanchard (Frank and Zed), and the screenwriter tandem behind the popular Sonic the Hedgehog films – Patrick Casey and Josh Miller. Blanchard, who operates Puppetcore film studios in Portland, will also lead an arts and crafts workshop teaching people how to make puppets out of everyday objects.
Visitors are encouraged to dress for the occasion, with a cosplay costume contest to be held on the main stage in the evening with prizes for the best cosplay costumes. Costumes will be judged based on best youth costume, best adult costume, and best group cosplay. Weapons will not be permitted as part of a costume.
A variety of vendors representing businesses across Southern Oregon will also be available selling videogames, board games, comics, graphic novels, collectibles, and more.
Events will culminate on Saturday, May 14 at the Oregon Tech Auditorium with a screening of Jesse Blanchard’s feature-length zombie-frankenstein buddy comedy-horror film, “Frank and Zed.” Presented in collaboration with Klamath Film, the film screening will be $10 for the general public, $5 for Klamath Film members, and free for KCC students.
The KCC Comic Con is intended as a way to welcome the community to campus and encourage enrollment for the summer and fall terms. Additional vendors and volunteers are needed for the event, if interested in helping please contact Kurt Liedtke at 541-880-2361 or liedtke@klamathcc.edu. For more information about KCC Comic Con visit www.klamathcc.edu