The Ragland Film Series will present the Exhibition on Screen series “Sunflowers” — a film on Vincent Van Gogh’s infamous five sunflower paintings — at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
The film provides a high-definition look at all five pieces together — a feat currently impossible due to the fragility of each painting not being able to travel.
David Bickerstaff, award-winning director of “Sunflowers,” has created multiple films on famous art and the artists behind them for Exhibition on Screen (EOS). Bickerstaff has expertise on Van Gogh, making three films on Van Gogh for EOS, as well as several other cinematic studies on Impressionism and the most famous works of that time.
Since 2011, Exhibition on Screen brings exhibition-based art films to the cinema. Working with top international museums and galleries, EOS creates films that offer a cinematic immersion into the world’s best-loved art, accompanied by insights from the world’s leading historians and art critics.
“Sunflowers” is an Exhibition on Screen live exhibit to delve into the mystery, beauty, and turbulent history of Van Gogh’s famous flowers. Viewers travel from Tokyo to London to experience all five paintings together in vivid color and unravel the story of Van Gogh and his sunflowers.
Visit the theater’s website at ragland.org to purchase tickets online. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.