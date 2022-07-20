The Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16-U-18U tournament is being held this week at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.
The Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16U-18U tournament opened Wednesday at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.
In the first game of the tournament, the Clark County Cubs from Southwest Washington defeated the Rock Springs 307 Spartans of Wyoming 10-8.
WEDNESDAY'S SCORES
Clark County (Wash.) 10, Rock Springs Spartans (Wyo.) 8
1 p.m.: Calgary Blues Premiere (Alberta) vs. Nelson Baseball Club (Wash.)
4 p.m.: Calgary AAA Blues (Alberta) vs. Kelso Premiere (Wash.)
7 p.m.: Lander Logos (Wyo.) vs. Klamath Falls Falcons (Ore.)
Note: This story will be updated
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.