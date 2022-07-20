Kiger Stadium

The Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16-U-18U tournament is being held this week at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.

The Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth 16U-18U tournament opened Wednesday at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls.

In the first game of the tournament, the Clark County Cubs from Southwest Washington defeated the Rock Springs 307 Spartans of Wyoming 10-8.

WEDNESDAY'S SCORES

Clark County (Wash.) 10, Rock Springs Spartans (Wyo.) 8

1 p.m.: Calgary Blues Premiere (Alberta) vs. Nelson Baseball Club (Wash.)

4 p.m.: Calgary AAA Blues (Alberta) vs. Kelso Premiere (Wash.)

7 p.m.: Lander Logos (Wyo.) vs. Klamath Falls Falcons (Ore.)

