Mountain Mike’s Pizzeria - Grand Opening event takes place on Wednesday, June 15, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first 10 guests at the top of each hour will receive a free small pizza with their choice of cheese or pepperoni. In addition to face painting, arcade games, and a prize wheel, guests will have to chance to win free pizza for a year. 25 percent of event proceeds will go to the Klamath Lake County Food Bank.
Eagle Ridge High School Board - The Board of Directors of Eagle Ridge High School, an Oregon Nonprofit Corporation, will hold a Board Meeting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Eagle Ridge High School, 677 South Seventh Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon and via Zoom. The meeting agenda includes discussion of the 2022-23 Budget, Academic Calendar and Instructional Minutes. The Board may also consider other business brought before the board.
Pet Vaccination and Licensing Clinic — Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division and Klamath Basin veterinarians and veterinarian technicians are pleased to offer a pet vaccination and dog license clinic. Clinic takes place at Klamath County Fairgrounds, exhibit hall #2, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dog and cat rabies vaccines are free; Canine Da2, Lepto and Bordetella vaccines, and feline FVRCP and Leukemia vaccines are five dollars, while supplies last. Microchips are 15 dollars. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control is waiving dog licensing late fees for this event. All animals must be leashed or in crates.