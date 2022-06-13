Klamath County School District School Board — KCSD Board meetings are also available via live stream on Klamath County School District’s Board Meeting YouTube channel. Members of the public may watch the board meeting live. The public may submit written comments via email to blands@kcsd.k12.or.us. Public comment may also be given virtually during the meeting, but you must first register. The Public Comment registration link can be found on the KCSD website, in the School Board section.
Oregon Health Authority - OHA’s Public Health Division is holding a hearing to take public comments on the division’s proposal for the use of funds from the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. Those who wish to attend must register prior to the meeting. Please contact Danna Drum at danna.k.drum@state.or.us for more information.
Oregon Health Authority - Conference of local health officials meets Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Review of Public Health Advisory Board accountability metrics and funding formula proposals; rural community-based organization capacity building; health care interpreter statutory changes; tobacco prevention and education program element changes; Public Health Advisory Board history and updates. There is no public comment during this meeting. Please contact Danna Drum, danna.k.drum@state.or.us, for more information.
Chiloquilters - The Chiloquilters Quilt Show will take place June 25 and 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chiloquin Community Center, located at 140 South First Street in Chiloquin. Admission is three dollars for adults, two dollars for seniors, and free for children under 12. The raffle drawing will take place on Sunday. Proceeds go to Chiloquin community Center and Two Rivers Art gallery. Children’s train rides will be offered Saturday only.
Pet Vaccination and Licensing Clinic — Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division and Klamath Basin veterinarians and veterinarian technicians are offering a pet vaccination and dog license clinic at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, exhibit hall #2, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccinations are five dollars or less, while supplies last. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control is waiving dog licensing late fees for this event. All animals must be leashed or in crates.