The Oregon Department of Human Services is hosting a fun and informational resource fair at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, June 14. The event is scheduled to take place one day before World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, and will feature a wide variety of games and activities for all attendees. While the event centers around elder abuse prevention and is geared toward older adults, all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
According to Aging & People with Disabilities Safety Manager Nicki Holmes, a free lunch of chicken-fried steak will be served to attendees, and games include a hula hoop contest, cornhole, balloon toss, dart toss and a dice game. There will also be sponsored raffles where attendees can earn one of around 20 prize baskets from the event’s vendors.
“Our theme this year is to empower people to get back engaged in the activities that they loved prior to the pandemic,” said Holmes. “Isolation is one of the biggest risk factors for elder abuse.”
According to the World Health Organization, elder abuse increased in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday’s event was announced by Diane Mest and Chris Stromberg as part of a presentation at Monday’s Klamath Falls City Council meeting.
“Elder abuse is on the rise across the world,” said Stromberg, “and it will continue growing as our age population increases.”
Holmes said that the most common form of elder abuse encountered in Klamath County is financial exploitation. While this form of abuse isn’t unique to Klamath County, it does highlight a serious problem that has been exacerbated by the isolation and loneliness brought on by the pandemic: Scammers.
“There were a lot of different scams that went around during COVID, and of course as people are stuck at home and families and friends aren’t coming to visit, the scammers used phone calls to engage people,” Holmes said. “When somebody is lonely they’re pretty much willing to talk to anybody.”
Holmes said that the scammers use this technique in order to insert themselves into a vulnerable person’s life.
In addition to the games and activities, the fair will present helpful information and resources that will teach older adults how to protect themselves from scams and other forms of abuse, while also learning how to report abuses if they do occur. The event also will serve to demystify the process of reporting elder abuse, which is something that many older people are afraid to do.
While there are many reasons why a vulnerable person might hesitate to report abuse, it is often because their families and caregivers are those who are committing it. In cases like these, vulnerable people don’t want to lose touch with their loved ones who see and care for them, and are also afraid of losing their homes.
Issues like these are delicate, but Holmes said that even in cases when abuse is substantiated, it doesn’t have to mean a permanent separation between an older adult and a loved one, and it certainly doesn’t have to mean removing a vulnerable person from their home.
“One of our number one goals,” said Holmes, “is to make sure that the person we’re working with has the ability to guide the process in what’s going to make them safe. So if they want to remain in their home, we do everything we can to help that.”
Holmes also said that Adult Protective Services often get lumped in with Child Welfare, but that the comparison isn’t entirely accurate.
“We work with adults who have the right to make choices,” she said. “We don’t get to just come in and take people and put them elsewhere, like Child Welfare does.”
The best goal, of course, is prevention, and the fair Tuesday will look to equip older adults and their loved ones with the resources and information they need to prevent abuses from happening while bringing fun, games and socialization back to a community that has been missing some much-needed levity during the throes of the pandemic.