An F-15 streaked through the open air, surrounded by clear blue sky. To the casual observer, it was not unusual. Not in Klamath Falls where F-15s fly regularly on training missions out of Kingsley Field.
The jet sped over the desert toward Crater Lake. It was then that Doug Brown asked the pilot, whose callsign was Husky, a question.
“Can I take the stick?” he asked.
Husky obliged.
“I flew the plane over McLoughlin, made the turn, and came back to Klamath. I even did a couple g-force turns,” Brown said.
Husky kept control of the speed, but otherwise encouraged Brown, urging him to punch up the g-force a little bit more.
“That was pretty cool, being able to do that,” Brown said.
Last Thursday, Doug Brown took a flight in an F-15 from Kingsley Field, having earned the honor through his many years of work in the community.
According to SMSgt. Jennifer Shirar, the public affairs superintendent at Kingsley Field, Brown received the honor after being nominated for a flight under the Air National Guard Civic Leader flight program.
Shirar said in a statement, “This program is designed to show individuals as local civic leaders our mission firsthand.”
Brown is the president and CEO of the Klamath Freedom Foundation Board. He is the force behind many of Klamath’s events, including the 4th of July celebration, the Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades and the Basin Brew & Q.
After discovering he was to be honored with an F-15 ride, Brown decided to postpone it until after all the big summer events. He said he didn’t know how he would feel after the ride, and wanted to ensure he could still do his work.
It was Brown’s first outing on a military aircraft of any kind, and while the flight itself didn’t make him too nervous, the training did. After taking two physicals, one from his own doctor and one from a military physician, he was ready to begin.
“It’s not how to show you how to fly,” Brown said. “It’s showing if you get into an emergency situation, what the hell do you do?”
He said that the trainers showed him different parts of the craft, introducing him to more levers and switches than he could keep up with. He did, however, remember how to eject his seat by pulling a pair of levers. The seat, he said, served as a parachute.
When it was time to go, Brown felt nervous, but otherwise ready. The takeoff went smoothly, not unlike other flights he’d experienced.
“You really don’t feel that sensation until it lifts off and that’s when it kind of hits your stomach,” he said.
From there, Husky took Brown into a few g-force turns, continuously checking to ensure his passenger was hanging in there. According to Brown, they went as high as 5 of 6 g.
“They taught me a way of breathing; to breathe right to where you take in enough air and you let out enough air in a g-force turn,” Brown said. “The biggest thing they say is to squeeze your butt cheeks ‘cause what that does is it squeezes your legs, it squeezes your belly, it squeezes your ass. It keeps all the blood up in the upper part of your body.”
Alongside Brown and Husky was another F-15, this one piloted by Ghost.
“Ghost was our wingman, and he was pretty close to us,” Brown said. Husky informed him that Ghost was about to get a lot closer.
Ghost came inward, flying right alongside the wing. Then, Brown said, he went into a roll.
“When he rolled, he was upside-down,” Brown said. “And I’m looking up at him. Then rolled over to the other side.”
After about an hour, the flight came to an end, with most of the jet’s fuel spent. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and one that Brown said he will never forget.
“It was awesome,” he said. “If anybody can ever get an opportunity to ride in an F-15, man, they better take it.”