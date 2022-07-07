Cylists in the longest bike-riding fundraiser in the world are stopping to catch their breath in Crater Lake on Saturday.
The ride began June 4, when 45 students from the University of Texas hopped on their bikes and took to the road. Over a total of 70 days, these students will traverse more than 4,000 miles of mountainous terrain, come rain or shine.
Texas 4000 is a nonprofit organization that works to spread cancer awareness across all 50 states. Their motto is, "Hope, Knowledge, Charity," aiming to inspire hope for cancer patients and their loved ones, expand and spread knowledge about cancer prevention and treatment, and give charitably to cancer research and care services.
In addition to fighting cancer, the nonprofit also focuses on the cultivation of leadership skills in young adults. Each year, a group of students from the University of Texas are selected to participate in an 18-month leadership program which they must complete prior to the event itself. In that time, participants are required to meet three goals: volunteer for 50 hours over the course of three semesters; fund raise $4,500 for cancer research and awareness; and ride approximately 2,000 training miles.
"For me, Texas 4000 was my own way to make a tangible impact on communities around me," said rider Rahul Nanduri, 20, a premed student currently working towards his bachelor's in public health.
Along the route, riders take a day off now and then to speak to the communities they visit. Executive director Scott Crews said the students help educate the public on ways to prevent certain cancers, such as monitoring sun exposure or quitting smoking.
Bailey Grones, 22, who recently received her degree in applied movement science, was compelled to complete this journey by the struggles she'd witnessed in her own family.
When Grones was 4 years old, her grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"She told me that her motivation for pushing through chemotherapy was to survive long enough to get to know me," Grones said.
Riders in the Texas 4000 ride between 60 and 120 miles each day on this trip. Friday morning, they started their ride in Grants Pass, rolling over 100 miles of road in a single day, much like the cyclists of the Tour de France are known to do. However, unlike the Tour, these riders are not competing against each other — they take on all 4,000 miles as a team.
"It's not a race, it's a ride," Crews said.
Saturday marks Day 35 of 70. Students will spend the day resting and recovering in Crater Lake National Park. Come 6 a.m. Sunday, riders will be back on the road for another 35 days, until they reach their destination in Anchorage, Alaska.
To follow the remainder of the trek, or to get involved in the project, visit the Texas 4000 website at Texas4000.org/.