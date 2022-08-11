The University of Oregon’s president is leaving to lead Northwestern University, according to a message that went out to the campus community Thursday morning.
UO President Michael Schill has been with the school since 2015. He’s currently one of the longest-serving presidents working at an Oregon public university following the recent departures of other leaders.
Schill’s resignation marks a period of unusual turnover at Oregon’s biggest public universities. The state’s largest university, Oregon State, hired Jayathi Murthy as president in June after its last permanent president resigned amid controversy. Stephen Percy, the president of Portland State University, announced he was retiring at the end of the upcoming academic year, after heading the school since 2019.
“During his seven-year tenure at the UO, President Schill has significantly propelled the university forward, and so it is no surprise that he would be recruited by one of the most prestigious academic research institutions in the world,” UO Board of Trustees Chair Ginevra Ralph sent in her message to campus.
According to the university, UO’s board of trustees will work to appoint an interim president. The university expects the interim president to begin their position before the start of the upcoming fall term.
The board will discuss the process and search for the next permanent president at its September meeting.
“I and the other members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Oregon are immensely grateful for President Schill’s service and leadership to this university, and its faculty, staff and students,” Ralph said in her statement. “We are also extremely excited and optimistic about the future of the university.”