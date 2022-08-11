Michael Schill

University of Oregon President Michael Schill will be leaving for Northwestern University.

 Ami Tajiri / Oregon News Lab

The University of Oregon’s president is leaving to lead Northwestern University, according to a message that went out to the campus community Thursday morning.

UO President Michael Schill has been with the school since 2015. He’s currently one of the longest-serving presidents working at an Oregon public university following the recent departures of other leaders.

