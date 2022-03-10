High school and/or college students are welcome to participate in the United Way of the Klamath Basin’s fund distribution program. “This is an excellent opportunity to get involved and learn more about our community’s social service needs, available program services, and help make funding recommendations to the United Way board of directors,” said Sheri Hargrave, chairperson of the project.
The total time commitment is about 10 hours of time beginning with an orientation meeting set for March 30th from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Mable Henzel Education Center and concluding on May 10th. Participants will work in small groups and tour several United Way supported agencies seeking funds. “While donors, retirees, and business representatives have always participated in this process, we also encourage local youth to get involved,” said Hargrave.
For more information or to get involved, contact United Way at 541-882-5558. The United Way fund distribution team currently includes: Phil Hull, Don McDonnell, Mandi Clark, Juan Maldonado, Ruth Olsen, Teresa Miles, Kent Berry, Dale Geigle, Nikki Osborn, Gerard Collins, Melody Smith, Timothy Estores, Eric Rose, Heather Tyler, Reid Kennedy, Jessica Lindsay, Wayne Cochrane, Randy Windham, Dave Arnold, Tracey Lehman, Jackie Paulson and Betsy Honzel.
Culine: Sheri Hargrave, United Way Fund Distribution Chairperson