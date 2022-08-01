Wildfire Bill

Recent wildfires in the West have scorched wide swaths of land and destroyed countless structures in the West, including in Oregon.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. House approved, 218-199, on Friday a massive package of bills to address the growing threat of wildfire and drought in the West.

The measure includes 49 standalone bills from both Democrats and Republicans. It includes provisions to make permanent an increase in wildland firefighter pay, lift a cap on the federal cost share for post-fire recovery funding and authorize more than $1.5 billion for water infrastructure to help manage drought conditions.

