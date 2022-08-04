Battery-powered bus

Members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis listen to an explanation Tuesday in Portland from Tri-Met officials of a battery-powered bus that is to be acquired. Committee members are, from left, Reps. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., Chair Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore.

 Peter Wong/Oregon Capital Bureau

As members of a House committee visited Portland and Oregon on Tuesday, they hoped to take back some ideas for Congress to advance the growing political momentum for national action on climate change.

The three members, including Oregon's Suzanne Bonamici, got a look at battery-powered heavy trucks and buses. They also saw the supercharging station known as Electric Island, set up last year by Portland General Electric near the Daimler Trucks North America plant in North Portland.

Tags

Recommended for you