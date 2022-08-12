Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks Aug. 9 during a visit to the supercharging station known as Electric Island on Portland‘s Swan Island. Electric Island was one of three stops on Granholm‘s one-day tour of Oregon to view energy innovation.

 Peter Wong/Oregon Capital Bureau

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says Congress has now made it possible for the federal government, states and others to get serious about reducing the greenhouse-gas pollutants that contribute to a radically changing climate.

Granholm spoke Tuesday at the start of a one-day tour of energy innovations in Oregon. Her audience in Portland included Gov. Kate Brown, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and the chief executives of Portland General Electric and Daimler Trucks North America.

