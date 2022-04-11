Two trail clearing work days are planned Saturday by the Klamath Trails Alliance.
Both will be Moore Park. Set for 9 a.m. is a weed whacking event that will run until 1 p.m. hosted by Kevin Jones. Weed whackers will meet at the Gingerbread House parking lot. The crew plans to cut brush, whack weeds and rake trail. Participants should wear work clothes, bring water, snacks and wear gloves.
The KTA is also holding a Spring Plantapalooza beginning at 10 a.m., again meeting at the Gingerbread House parking lot. All tools will be provided. Kevin and Alicia Jones are hosting the event, which is expected to last about two hours. Participants will plant wildflowers and native grass in and around the Moore Park Bicycle Skills Park.
More information about both events is available at the Klamath Trails Alliance Facebook page and the website at www.klamathtrails.org.
KTA members are also invited to the group’s Spring Barbie, set for Saturday, May 21, at Spence Mountain’s Shoalwater Bay Trailhead. Trail work will be done from about 8 a.m. until the barbecue at 1 p.m.
KTA is a 120-member group that helps to expand and improve local trail systems, including those at Spence Mountain, Moore Park, Brown Mountain, Lake of the Woods, Link River, Rye Spur and elsewhere. In 2021, KTA members worked 795 hours over 97 days. Major projects include funding the construction of three miles of new trails at Spence Mountain and partnering with the city of Klamath Falls for the Bike Skills Park.
Plans for later this year include two trails starting at the top of the Captain Jack Trail climbing road at Spence. Tentative names for the trails are Shark and Shag with one being designed for intermediate mountain bikers and the other for expert riders.