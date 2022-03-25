After a thorough investigation, detectives have identified and arrested two suspects for the murder and robbery of Brittany Lovrovich, 31.
According to Medford police, on March 22nd at 1:47 a.m., the two suspects, Hannah Marie Martin, aka: “Mel”, 21 years old, and her boyfriend, Zachary Carl Helwagen, 30 years old, met with the victim with the intent of robbing her of drugs, which was suspected to be Fentanyl. The victim met the suspects in the parking lot between Rumors and the OK Market, believing she was going to sell Fentanyl to the suspects. During the robbery, Martin stabbed the victim, who died on scene. Both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Suspected Fentanyl was recovered from the scene of the incident.
On Thursday, detectives determined the suspects were at a residence on Powell Creek Road in Williams, Oregon. While conducting surveillance on the residence, Helwagen left in the same vehicle used during the murder, police said. At 2:01 p.m., Helwagen was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Jacksonville, Oregon, without incident. At 2:55 p.m., detectives contacted Martin at the residence in question and she was arrested without incident.
Both suspects were lodged in Jackson County Jail form murder and robbery, with no bail set.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Martin was involved in an unrelated, and unreported stabbing in the Medford / Jacksonville area, involving similar circumstances. Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Detective Brandon Amaya, 541-774-2297. Martin’s mugshot is provided to help with the identification of the additional criminal activity.
The Medford Police Department would like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for their assistance with this investigation.