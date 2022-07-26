Two more cattle kills by the Rogue Wolf Pack in the Fort Klamath area last week have been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to a report issued Tuesday, July 26, the most recent incident occurred Saturday, July 23. That morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 825-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture. Portions of the hindquarters and intestines had been consumed with the remaining tissues intact. It is estimated the steer died approximately 36 to 48 hours before the investigation.

