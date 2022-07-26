Two more cattle kills by the Rogue Wolf Pack in the Fort Klamath area last week have been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to a report issued Tuesday, July 26, the most recent incident occurred Saturday, July 23. That morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 825-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture. Portions of the hindquarters and intestines had been consumed with the remaining tissues intact. It is estimated the steer died approximately 36 to 48 hours before the investigation.
Investigators reported they found multiple pre-mortem tooth scrapes measuring up to three inches long and a quarter-inch wide on both hindquarters. Areas of pre-mortem hemorrhage and soft tissue trauma up to 1.5 inches deep were found on the neck/brisket and both hindquarters above the hock.
According to ODFW the injuries are “consistent with injuries on other cattle attacked by wolves” and the depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack.
A day earlier, on July 22, a Fort Klamath ranch manager found a dead, 850-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture. An investigation indicated most of the rear half had been consumed although the front quarters and neck remained intact. It’s estimated the steer died about 36 hours before the investigation.
The report said pre-mortem tooth scrapes measuring up to 2 inches long and a quarter-inch wide were found behind the elbow on one front quarter while areas of pre-mortem hemorrhage and trauma to underlying soft tissues were observed near both elbows.
As with the later incident, the report said the injuries are “consistent with injuries on other steers attacked by wolves and the death was attributed to Rogue Pack wolves.