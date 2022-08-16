Two more cattle deaths have been confirmed as being caused by the Rogue Wolf Pack, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Both deaths occurred Friday, Aug. 12, in Klamath County’s Fort Klamath area but were not announced until Tuesday, Aug. 16. Last Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture-APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) Wildlife Services agents discovered an approximately 675-pound injured steer in a 240-acre private-land grass pasture. The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you