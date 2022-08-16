Two more cattle deaths have been confirmed as being caused by the Rogue Wolf Pack, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Both deaths occurred Friday, Aug. 12, in Klamath County’s Fort Klamath area but were not announced until Tuesday, Aug. 16. Last Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture-APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) Wildlife Services agents discovered an approximately 675-pound injured steer in a 240-acre private-land grass pasture. The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.
Following an investigation it was estimated the injuries to the steer occurred 8 to 12 hours before the investigation. Physical evidence revealed more than 30 pre-mortem bite scrapes measuring up to three inches long and a quarter-inch wide on the left and right hind legs above the hocks with associated tissue damage up to two inches deep.
According to the report, “The severity, size, and locations of these wounds are consistent with injuries to cattle attacked by wolves. This depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack."
That same day, another incident in the Fort Klamath area was reported by a livestock producer who found the carcass of an approximately 900-pound yearling steer in a 360-acre private land pasture. Investigators estimated the steer died 6 to 10 hours before it was found. Physical evidence included more than 60 pre-mortem bite scrapes measuring up to three inches long and a quarter-inch wide at the tail, on the right flank, and left and right hind legs above the hock with associated underlying tissue damage. The severity, size, and locations of these wounds are consistent with injuries to cattle attacked by wolves. The depredation was attributed to the Rogue Pack.
So far this month three cattle in the Fort Klamath area have died from injuries attributed to the Rogue Pack. In July, 10 cattle deaths were attributed to the Rogue Pack, which is known to move between the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County and pastures near and around Prospect in Jackson County.