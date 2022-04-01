A 19-year-old and a juvenile were taken into custody without incident by the Klamath Falls Police Department on Thursday after a pair of drive-by shootings.
Matthew Kaeding was sent to the Klamath County Jail and the juvenile was lodged at the county's juvenile detention center. Both were charged with attempted murder, attempted assault I, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief I.
Police responded at 4:22 p.m. to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of Alma Alley.
An investigation revealed several shell casings in front of a residence, which was struck at least twice by gunfire. During the initial response, it was unclear as to who the suspects were, and two individuals believed to be involved were observed going into an apartment building in downtown Klamath Falls on the north end of Main Street, according to a police department news release.
The two individuals were later detained by officers and determined to be victims of the drive-by shooting from the Alma Alley location. No injuries were sustained during the shooting.
Approximately 20 minutes after the initial call on Alma Alley, a second possible drive-by shooting was reported on California Avenue. Upon processing the scene, officers located a motorcycle that was parked in front of a residence that was struck by apparent gunfire. Statements made by witnesses at the second scene, however, conflicted with the evidence seized, and at that time the second shooting appeared to have been a staged diversion by the suspects of the Alma Alley drive-by.
The KFPD thanked citizens for being vigilant, as numerous schools and businesses used “locked-down” procedures after seeing Facebook posts or hearing related information through police scanners or scanner applications, the news release said.
The KFPD was assisted by the Oregon State Police and Klamath Community Corrections.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing and no further information will be released, the KFPD said in the release. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the police department at (541) 883-5336 or the anonymous tip line at (541) 883-5334.