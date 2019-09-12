Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

GOLF

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

11:59 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup

HORSE RACING

Noon, FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m., FOX — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL

5:20 p.m., NFL — Tampa Bay at Carolina

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series

1:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

3:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing

3:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

6 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Ottawa at BC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

6:15 p.m., ESPN — Washington State vs. Houston

COLLEGE SOCCER, MEN

3 p.m., ESPNU — Virginia at Duke

CYCLING

9 a.m., NBCSN — Vuelta A España (taped)

GOLF

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

11:59 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

1 a.m., ESPN — FIBA World Cup

