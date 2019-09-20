Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250

BOXING

7:30 p.m., SHO — ShoBox

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m., CBSSN — Florida International at Louisiana Tech

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Air Force at Boise State

6 p.m., FS1 — Utah at Southern California

COLLEGE SOCCER, WOMEN

4 p.m., ESPNU — Southern California at Baylor

GOLF

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship

9 p.m., GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m., FS2 — Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPN — TBA

7 p.m., ESPN — TBA

RUGBY

9:30 p.m., NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Fiji

SOCCER, MEN

11:20 a.m., FS2 — FSV Mainz at Schalke

Noon, NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Southampton

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix

5:55 a.m., ESPNEWS — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix

1:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Laguna Seca

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400

BOXING

7:30 p.m., FS1 — PBC Fight Night

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m., ABC — Michigan State at Northwestern

9 a.m., CBSSN — Morgan State at Army

9 a.m., ESPN — TBA

9 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA

9 a.m., FOX — Michigan at Wisconsin

9 a.m., FS1 — TBA

12:30 p.m., ABC — TBA

12:30 p.m., CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M

12:30 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at Tulsa

12:30 p.m., ESPN — TBA

12:30 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

12:30 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

12:30 p.m., FS1 — TBA

4 p.m., CBSSN — Baylor at Rice

4 p.m., ESPN — TBA

4 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m., ESPNU — TBA

4:30 p.m., ABC — Oklahoma State at Texas

5 p.m., CBS — Notre Dame at Georgia

7:15 p.m., ESPN2 — TBA

7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah State at San Diego State

7:30 p.m., ESPN — TBA

GOLF

4:30 a.m., GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship

9 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship

9 p.m., GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m., FS2 — Saratoga Live

2 p.m., NBC — Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series

LACROSSE, MEN

11:30 a.m., NBC — Premier Lacrosse League, Championship

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — Philadelphia at Cleveland

SOCCER, MEN

4:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City

6:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Cologne at Bayern Munich

6:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen

6:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9:20 a.m., FS2 — Leipzig at Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m., NBC — Premier League: Brighton at Newcastle United

2:55 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey

