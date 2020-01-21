Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL, MEN

4 p.m., CBSSN — Butler at Villanova

4 p.m., ESPN — TBA

4 p.m., ESPNEWS — Wichita State at South Florida

4 p.m., FS1 — Maryland at Northwestern

6 p.m., CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph’s

6 p.m., ESPN — Miami at Duke

6 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at Missouri

6 p.m., FS1 — St. John’s at Marquette

8 p.m., CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

8 p.m., ESPNU — Air Force at Utah State

GOLF

11 a.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m., NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SOCCER, MEN

11:30 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

TENNIS

6 p.m., ESPN2 — The Australian Open

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL, MEN

3:30 p.m., FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

4 p.m., CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton

5:30 p.m., FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

6 p.m., CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

8 p.m., CBSSN — Nevada Las Vegas at Nevada Reno

FIGURE SKATING

8:30 p.m., NBCSN — European Championships (taped)

GOLF

10:30 a.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

8 p.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m., ESPN — Philadelphia at Toronto

6:30 p.m., ESPN — Denver at Houston

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m., NBCSN — Detroit at Minnesota

