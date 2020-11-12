At least one person at Tulelake High School has tested positive for COVID-19, though principal Teresa Healy would not say whether it was a student or staff member.
Healy, who also serves as superintendent for the Tulelake Basin Joint Unified School District, said she did not feel comfortable releasing that information, due to the small size of the school. Healy did say that the Tulelake Health Center has tested individuals at the school for COVID-19 this week.
Some in the community claim numerous people associated with the school tested positive, but Healy would not confirm.
“I need to protect the privacy of our community, and it’s not fair to have that out there,” Healy said.
According to data from Modoc County Public Health, there have been 31 positive tests in the county in the last two weeks.
Healy has not informed parents about whether any teachers, staff or students in the district have tested COVID-19 positive. She said she does not plan to do so.
“Anybody who needs to be quarantined has been and anybody that we have knowledge of that needs to be quarantined has been (and) is not on our campus,” Healy said.
Healy said classes will continue to be held in person “at this time,” though she added that “it’s a moving target.” Healy also directed parents to the school district's website, where a written statement was posted Wednesday evening.
“In the past few days, there have been some concerns about COVID,” read the statement. “In order to address these concerns, we want to remind parents that students have the option to go on distance learning ... as a parent you can decide what is best for your family and particular situation.”
