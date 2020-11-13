Tulelake High School classes will be online for the next two weeks after Modoc County Public Health Department recommended that Tulelake Basin Joint Unified School District close the campus through Nov. 30.
“Working with the Modoc and Siskiyou Public Health Departments, and Modoc County Office of Education we are moving forward with our response to the situation,” read a statement on the school district’s website. “At this time all of those with a potential exposure have been initially contacted. Public Health has directed that all potential exposures be isolated for 14 days. This is not a response to any failed protocols, but an effort to assure the exposure and potential subsequent exposures are minimized and contained. With the current state of the counties and COVID‐19 activity, we agree with this precaution.”
Students are directed by the district to continue with distance learning for all students through Nov. 30.
Students who need to pick up Chromebooks or other instructional materials will be able to do so at their school beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Parents must sign for the Chromebook, school officials said.
“This situation, while not preventable, shows why it is important to not ignore self‐screening, mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing,” read the statement. “By being diligent with these precautions we can hopefully eliminate or at least limit situations such as this."
