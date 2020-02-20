Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who beat Sonja Henie’s age to become the youngest gold medalist in Olympic figure skating?

Answer at right

Tara Lipinski, at 15 years, 8 months, 10 days, won the women’s figure skating title Feb. 20, 1998, and was two months younger than Henie.

