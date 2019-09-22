Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who was the second player to hit 600 home runs in his Major League Baseball career?

Willie Mays hit his 600th homer off San Diego’s Mike Corkins in a 4-2 San Francisco victory Sept. 22, 1969.

