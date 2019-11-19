Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who was the second player to score 30,000 or more points in his NBA career?

Answer at right

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to reach 30,000 points during a Nov. 19, 1983, game.

Tags