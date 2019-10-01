Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who was the first catcher to win an American League batting championship?

Answer at right

Minnesota’s Joe Maurer finished the 2006 season on Oct. 1 with a .347 batting average, four points better than New York’s Derek Jeter.

