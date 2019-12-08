Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who was the first NBA player credited with 10 steals in one game?

Answer at right

Jerry West of the Lakers had 10 steals against Seattle Dec. 7, 1973, but the SuperSonics won the game.

Tags