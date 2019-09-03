Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who beat 33-year-old Margaret Court in a Sept. 3, 1975, women’s singles match at the U.S. Open?

In what proved to be her final match of an 11-year career, Court dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to 18-year-old Martina Navratilova.

