What record did San Francisco’s Jerry Rice set in a Sept. 25, 1995, game against Detroit?
Answer at right
Rice had 181 yards receiving in the game, the 51{sup}st{/sup} straight to go over 100 yards and break Don Maynard’s NFL record.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
What record did San Francisco’s Jerry Rice set in a Sept. 25, 1995, game against Detroit?
Answer at right
Rice had 181 yards receiving in the game, the 51{sup}st{/sup} straight to go over 100 yards and break Don Maynard’s NFL record.
swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE
Sierra Webster is a sports reporter for the Herald and News covering high school sports. She's a graduate of the University of Oregon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.