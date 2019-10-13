Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

What team won the first World Series?

The Boston Pilgrims of the American League beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5 games to 3, and won the title with a 3-0 victory Oct. 13, 1903.

