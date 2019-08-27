Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who was the first non-American to win the U.S. Open men’s singles tennis championship?



Britain’s Hugh Doherty beat William Larned, 6-3, 6-0, 10-8, to win the title in a Aug. 27, 1903, match.

