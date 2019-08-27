Who was the first non-American to win the U.S. Open men’s singles tennis championship?
Answer at right
Britain’s Hugh Doherty beat William Larned, 6-3, 6-0, 10-8, to win the title in a Aug. 27, 1903, match.
