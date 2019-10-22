Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

What is the NBA record for fewest points scored in one quarter by one team?

Answer at right

The Buffalo Braves scored four points in the third period of a 91-63 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in an Oct. 21, 1972, game.

Tags