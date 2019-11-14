Who was the first quarterback to pass for 400 or more yards in an NFL game?
Answer at right
Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears threw for 433 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 win over the New York Giants Nov. 14, 1943.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.