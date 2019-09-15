Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who two feats did running back Walter Payton accomplish in a Sept. 14, 1986, NFL game?

Answer at right

Payton rushed for 177 to reach 15,000 for his career, and also scored his 100th career touchdown, as Chicago beat Philadelphia, 13-10.

