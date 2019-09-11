Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

When was the last U.S. Open tennis match played at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y.?

Answer at right

Guillermo Vilas beat Jimmy Connors, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0, in the men’s singles finals Sept. 11, 1977.

Tags