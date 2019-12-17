Which two teams played the first 0-0 tie in the history of the National Hockey League?
Answer at right
The Hamilton Tigers and Ottawa Senators played the scoreless tie Dec. 17, 1924, a game which included a 20-minute overtime period.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Which two teams played the first 0-0 tie in the history of the National Hockey League?
Answer at right
The Hamilton Tigers and Ottawa Senators played the scoreless tie Dec. 17, 1924, a game which included a 20-minute overtime period.