Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Which two teams played the first 0-0 tie in the history of the National Hockey League?

Answer at right

The Hamilton Tigers and Ottawa Senators played the scoreless tie Dec. 17, 1924, a game which included a 20-minute overtime period.

Tags