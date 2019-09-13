Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

How many runners finished the first New York City Marathon?

Answer at right

Only 55 of the 126 entries completed the race, which was run counterclockwise on a course in Central Park Sept. 13, 1970.

