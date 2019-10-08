Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who was the first NFL player to rush for 200 or more yards in a single game?

Cliff Battles rushed for 215 yards to help the Boston Redskins beat the New York Giants, 21-20, in an Oct. 8, 1933, game.

