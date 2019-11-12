Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who was the first NFL coach to record 100 regular season victories?

Answer at right

Miami beat the New England Patriots, 52-0, on Nov. 12, 1972, to give Dolphins coach Don Shula his 100th win.

